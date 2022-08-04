The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners meeting held July 26 began with the monthly Health and Human Services (HHS) update (see story on page 33).
Commissioner Brian Napstad talked about the HHS meeting to clarify some information that was said at that meeting. “A minute ago we heard the federal government has declared (extended) a three-month emergency for COVID, effective July 15 through three more months. And it just seems to me that we have lost a lot of caution when it comes to declaring a state-of-emergency,” said Napstad. “What Jessica (Seibert, county administrator) clarified is that we are declaring a state-of-emergency for that event (the event was one storm).”
Growth Innovations
Growth Innovations Executive Director Stan Gustafson updated the board about a housing initiative.
Gustafson and Jim Illies with INH Property Management had previously met with the Aitkin City Council to show a presentation of a potential apartment complex located on the corner of Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. “What we initially went to them for was their support for possible tax abatement,” said Gustafson.
INH Property Management is the same company that manages the River Meadows complex in Aitkin and Growth Innovations owns the proposed lot.
“What we did propose was a 28-unit which would have been nine two-bedrooms and 19 one-bedroom (units),” said Gustafson. The council had concerns such as parking, snow removal and green space. Gustafson said there was also a comment that “The building looked too modern.”
“The council really didn’t support it or not support it,” Gustafson said. “It was kind of lukewarm to the point of whether or not they’re going to do much of anything.”
Another housing development proposed would be located near Bunker Hill (directly east of the sleep center and the lot right across the road) also owned by Growth Innovations. The multi-story projects could both be constructed at that location but Gustafson said he thought a downtown location for one could potentially bring business and boost the city’s workforce.
Gustafson said they also met with the mayor of McGregor. “He gave us an excellent tour of their community.”
Commissioner Don Niemie asked, “How can we help make these things happen?” Gustafson said, “Hopefully we can work together whether it’s the county, the city, other cities within the county, to try to make this a place for people to want to live.”
Napstad was at the Economic Development Committee meeting and said “INH gave us a very clear message. If we don’t get the city and the county to participate, it will not happen.” Napstad said, “The Economic Development Committee is prepared to make a positive recommendation.”
“One thing we did talk about at our last economic development committee meeting that we could do, was send a letter to the city on behalf of the board of the economic development committee,” said Seibert. “A letter of support, a letter of encouragement. Encouraging them to continue discussions with the developer, with us, showing that we support it.”
The project is in a holding pattern until city support has been attained.
Commissioner Ann Marcotte asked if Gustafson had met with the Palisade City Council as they had some land available that some residents were looking to put senior housing on. Gustafson asked for contact information so he could reach out.
“Regarding the city of Aitkin, in particular, the one across from the Eyecare Center, what’s on the near future horizon with that project specifically?” asked Commissioner Mark Wedel. “I know there was a private developer who wanted to purchase the land. He was very motivated and was not looking for a handout.” Wedel asked “Did that fizzle out?”
“Initially Growth Innovations looked at building on that lot themselves and owning the property,” responded Gustafson. “It came down to the point that they just didn’t have the dollars to do that. Through a board meeting, we decided to send it out on a RFP (request for proposals), to build on that lot. The only RFP that I received back was from INH. The party indicated to me that he didn’t have time to fill out the RFP.”
“If you have a private individual who wants the property to go build his own apartment complex,” said Napstad, “and we’re waiting to see if we can do something, why wouldn’t we just jump on the private individual and say ‘Hey, go build?’ We want housing. We don’t care if INH builds it, we don’t care if you build it, we don’t care who builds it. Just build it.”
“We went through the RFP process, I can reach back out to this gentleman and say ‘We’ll sell it to you providing that this property is built within a year or a year-and-a-half,” said Gustafson. “We don’t want to sell it and just see it sit there.”
“Certainly those stipulations can be put on a purchase agreement,” said Napstad.
“Keep us posted, we would like to work conjunctively with the city council,” said Wedel. “For progress and for the advancement of housing and for the betterment of the community of Aitkin.”
Economic Development
Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator for the Aitkin County Economic Development Committee (ACEDC), said a letter of support for the INH Property Management housing initiative had been drafted and he will send it to the commissioners for approval.
Jeffers received approval for broadband improvement funding to Internet Service Providers (ISP) who apply and qualify for the Border to Border grant program. In his request, he said “Aitkin County is interested in supporting any ISP that will offer services above the state required minimum. Therefore, to qualify for this support, an ISP must offer at least 100 mgps x 100 mgps connectivity.” The Aitkin County Economic Development Committee recommended awarding $5,000 to any ISP that is awarded the Border to Border grant from the state.
Some of the Community Grant Program requests were approved. The ACEDC recommended awarding three grants at this time to the city of McGregor/McGregor Chamber redevelopment and beautification project in the amount of $12,500; the South Aitkin First Responders chest compression system, $4,402; Aitkin County Search and Rescue UTV tracks, $3,441. There are three or four requests still under consideration.
Some previous grant awardees are still waiting for the grants. Methods to streamline the process were discussed. Ideas included: including a Form W-9 with the submitted application.
Committee Updates
Napstad attended a tour of the Eagle Mine in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The mine is considered a “sister” to Tamarack’s nickel mine. He also talked about the Humboldt Mill which is used to process the ore. The mill is owned by Rio Tinto with Eagle Mine having the permits to refurbish and perform operations. Information submitted by Napstad said the Eagle Mine invested more than $5 million in clean-up and environmental reclamation activities of historical mining waste. “I think everybody walked away from it (the tour) with a much clearer understanding of what happens and how the risks are mitigated,” said Napstad.
“So this may be a snapshot of what lies in the future of Aitkin County and Tamarack,” said Wedel.
Niemi spoke to the board about Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training (JET) and health care workers from every facet of health care where people might be interested in those professions. Some actual workers could be available for discussion about what the jobs are actually like. “There is a real need for health care workers,” said Niemi.
Marcotte gave an update from the planning commission and Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) board meeting.
Wedel attended a Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) presentation from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) via teleconference. “John Welle is looking at safety changes at the junction of 169 and County Road 3, known as Robinson’s Corner to a lot of us. There have been a number of fatalities there,” said Wedel.
Seibert reviewed the second quarter budget. Highlights Seibert pointed out included “Overall, even though we have seen an increase in overtime costs in some of our public safety departments, we also have less salaries as we have open positions. So it’s evening itself out.” In planning and zoning, the revenue is on par with 2021. Personnel costs are down slightly with transitions in employees.
County assessor Mike Dangers and Seibert attended a virtual meeting with Enbridge. Seibert said “Enbridge believes the value the Department of Revenue (DOR) has attached to the line is about 11.5% higher than they think it should be. That’s kind of normal, they expected that. They are in discussions with the DOR and do not expect this to drag on.”
“They did say, though, that all of the income being generated right now in 2022 is expected to increase in 2023.”
Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson said that the position of a part-time custodian has been vacant since one retired in October 2021. The current budget includes the position being refilled as a full-time position mid-year. The position will be 50% custodial work and 50% maintenance work at a Grade 3. It was authorized to advertise for the position.
A request from the Aitkin County Historical Society to make the group’s administrator position a county position was denied, with Wedel abstaining.
A memorandum of agreement was approved to allow Teamsters Non-licensed Essential unit members to accumulate more than 36 hours of personal leave until the expiration of the contract in December.
The Health and Human Services administration team will add an additional full-time adult social services supervisor position.
The meeting was then closed for labor negotiations.
Minutes can be found at www.co.aitkin.mn.us. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9.
