On March 18, 1987, with two strikes against her, and the bases loaded, Shirley Boyd hit a homerun. It was on that day four years ago that Boyd became one of 40 full-time, women highway maintenance workers for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In 1978, Boyd started as a seasonal worker at $4.87 an hour in Garrison. She mowed grass in the medians, around poles and filled cracks in the road with tar. Shirley knew this was the job she wanted to do. “I got to go lots of places and do different jobs,” she said.
After working one week, Boyd approached her supervisor and asked, “If I resign will you hire my son?” Shirley thought that was a great idea, because her son was preparing to go to college in the fall and needed a job.
By the next day, Boyd’s supervisor had cleared the agreement with MnDOT headquarters in Brainerd and Shirley presented the proposal to her son. “I’m not going to take that job if you have to quit,” Billy Joe told his mom.
“If you quit it will make it bad for all women,” her brother said, overhearing the conversation.
Realizing they were right, Shirley went to work the next day and told her supervisor that Billy Joe would not be accepting the position and she would continue working.
In 1982, Boyd transferred to Aitkin as a seasonal worker because she could work more hours. Again she was the only woman in a group of men.
One day while cleaning out some brush along a roadway one of Boyd’s co-workers asked if she would go get a knife out of the truck.
Boyd got the knife out of the truck and proceeded to hand it to her co-worker when he shouted at the top of his lungs. “Watch out, the Indian has a knife!”
Boyd remembered it took her aback for a brief moment. Then she reached over, pulled off her bald-headed co-worker’s cap and replied with mocked disappointment, “Oh no, someone beat me to it.” Shirley laughed, as she remembered the look on this face, and how the rest of the crew laughed right along with her.
It was in Aitkin where Boyd met Jack Novotny, a full-time maintenance worker. Novotny liked Shirley and was always teaching her how to run the different trucks and machinery Novotny taught Shirley all kinds of pertinent information. “He was a friend,” she smiled.
One instance Boyd can remember in which Novotny’s advice came in handy was during a sleet storm in Aitkin. Boyd was a full-time maintenance worker at the time and was sanding Highway 47 to Highway 18 towards Isle.
“I was approaching a curve where trucks and cars had been going into the ditch, and I needed to sand the curve to prevent further mishaps,” Boyd said. She remembers Novotny talking about such a curve he encountered one time. He told Boyd, the best thing to do is to tum the truck around and sand the curve while you are backing up slowly
Boyd was thankful that night for Novotny’s tip, because while other trucks were destined for ditches, Boyd’s didn’t hit the ditch once.
Thanks to Novotny, Boyd learned how to operate all the bigger trucks and, due to his friendship, she is now qualified to operate one of the state’s biggest trucks – a tandem. She can also handle tankers with hazardous waste endorsements, if needed.
In 1983, Shirley was up to bat and thought she was headed for strike three. Boyd was still in Aitkin, but kept putting her name on lists to move up MnDOT’s job ladder. She was running towards the goal of tenured worker. It would mean more pay and more hours.
”My supervisor in Aitkin told me I was next on the list to get the position, and that by fall I would have tenured worker status,” Boyd said.
Autumn was over when Boyd approached her supervisor about the position. He told Shirley that he was sorry but the position had been given to a guy with more seniority than she had. Boyd understood that, for she was waiting for the day her seniority would gain her the same position.
It was at a MnDOT meeting in Brainerd, where Boyd found out the real reason she was not tenured. Boyd was talking with some of the guys out of the that office, when one of Shirley’s friends took her aside and asked her why she wasn’t tenured as yet. She relayed to him the story her supervisor had given her earlier.
After talking with him, Boyd discovered that the man with the supposed seniority had only I started in the spring of ‘82 or ‘83. “Shirley, you should do something about this,” he advised her.
A meeting to investigate Shirley’s allegations was arranged to take place in Brainerd. Key Brainerd MnDOT representatives met with Shirley and Naomi Beachy, an employee development specialist for MnDOT.
“I asked them why I didn’t receive the tenured worker position in Brainerd when I had more seniority than the man, and why hadn’t I been interviewed for the opening in Little Falls too,” Boyd said
She explained how others felt she was not called for the Little Falls position because her name was not on the list. “1 assured them I was on the list, and, when they checked, there I was,” Shirley shook her head.
After the meeting Shirley waited and when she didn’t hear from MnDOT she went to Harry Simons who was the community action director on the reservation. According to Boyd, Simons immediately addressed the issue to State Representative Steve Wenzel and other key government officials.
Summer was over when Shirley got the call from Judy Jackson Malbe in St. Cloud, asking her if she wanted to accept a temporary opening in Milaca as a tenured maintenance worker. Shirley started in Milaca on Nov. 23, 1986.
On March 18, 1987, Boyd became a full-time highway maintenance worker in Brainerd. Then in December, she accepted a position in Aitkin, and finally on Feb. 4. 1991, Shirley was back in Garrison.
Shirley Boyd has seen many changes in the attitudes of male maintenance workers since 1978. She gives credit for this positive change to MnDOT Area Maintenance Engineer Gary Niemi. According to Boyd, he is out to break the gender gap in MnDOT.
Niemi says it is his belief that everybody who is adequately trained should be able to work no matter what gender, race or religion. “All of us have hopes and aspirations, and we need to do what we need to do to get the job done,” Niemi said.
Shirley Boyd has overcome the strikes in her life. The first strike was being born a woman, and the second strike was being Native American. If you ask Shirley to explain the obstacles she crossed and why, this will be her answer – “I just wanted a job.”
Shirley proudly proclaims that she is not only the first woman highway maintenance worker in the Brainerd area, but the only one.
What does Shirley like the most about her job? “I love sitting in this big truck when I’m plowing and the snow is flying because I know I’m in control,” Shirley smiles. So the next time you’re up Garrison way and you see a bright orange state truck with a woman beaming from ear to ear at the wheel give a honk a quick wave, because you have just witnessed Shirley Boyd doing her job.
