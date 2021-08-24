When the Long Lake Conservation Center started its life as a school for environmental learning, there was hardly anyone who could be called permanent staff.
It wasn’t long, though until James T. Marcum found a young man named Robert (Bob) Schwaderer to fill the role of executive director.
Born in Cresson, Pennsylvania and hailing from Eau Clair, Wisconsin, Schwaderer enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and served until 1964. He qualified for the Air Police and honorably served at a number of duty locations.
Returning stateside, Schwaderer attended UW-Green Bay, graduating in 1975 with three undergraduate majors: biology, environmental science and education. He met his future wife while in Green Bay. Carolyn Auth, who was teaching in Appleton, Wisconsin, moved with Schwaderer to Minnesota, where he started his career, also in 1975.
The late James T. Marcum, the founder of LLCC and current LLCC Foundation President Bob Marcum’s dad, “Counted it a great coup for the center to have secured Schwaderer as a director,” the younger Marcum said this week.
Schwaderer passed away in 2019, at the age of 77 after having spent the last part of his life driving a coach for traveling music groups and doing a variety of volunteer activities.
“He (Schwaderer) was a genius when it came to running a school,” said Bob Marcum. “We used to hardly miss any grant opportunities, now we hardly apply for any,” he said. “Part of not missing any opportunities, was his reputation as the ultimate networker when it came to raising money for the school”.
Bob Marcum recalled that, “In 1998, then Minnesota Representative Loren Solberg did some “brilliant politicking” that raised millions for the Minnesota environmental learning centers. That money built the dining hall and North Star Lodge. Marcum recalled that the Blandin Foundation and IRRRB were key in directing those funds to LLCC.
Todd Roggenkamp followed as director when Schwaderer retired in 2004, and after his short tenure, Palisade local Scott Rian applied and was hired to fill the director position.
After Rian resigned his position, Courtney Dowell took the position and directed the center through a very bright period in its history. Dowell was a positive influence on the center and led a dedicated staff who had fun with their teaching duties and building up the center’s connections with the community.
Dowell’s strong suit was enthusiasm and communicating with all kinds of learners and stakeholders, Marcum said.
Dowell was instrumental in getting the Master Naturalist program started at LLCC.
Dowell has carried her special qualities into a new career position with Minnesota Division of Parks; that will be the subject of a separate article in the future.
