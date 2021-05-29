20 years ago: 2001
New fish advisory provided: Beginning this year, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will be using a new strategy to provide advice about eating fish taken from the state’s lakes and rivers.
30 years ago: 1991
County employees will be punched out: Last Tuesday, by unaminous vote, the board decided to install time clocks at county work stations. Numerous complaints have been received by commissioners, alleging that certain employees were doing personal errands during working hours and not working as many hours as their positions mandated.
40 years ago: 1981
Good stringers, good weather mark opener: The opening weekend of the Mille Lacs Lake walleye season saw thousands of fisherman come away with stringers filled to the limit and catches that ranged from a pound and a half to over seven pounds.
50 years ago: 1971
It looks real easy: Putting a launch into the water isn’t like taking a canoe off the top of a car. It takes a lot of know how and planning. Over 40 resorters launched their big ones in Mille Lacs this past week, making approximately 70 launches that will be serving fishermen on the lake this year. The average launch weighs about five tons and must be handled carefully. To Eddy Silker, who has nine launches and operates the largest fleet of fishing boats in Minnesota, getting the big ones in and out of the water is just routine.
60 years ago: 1961
Social notes from East Isle Harbor: News was received here of the marriage of Keith Brown of Springville, Ut. to Amelia Brown of Memphis, Tenn. Keith has been in the service at Memphis, Tenn. for some time. Mrs. Emil Lakeberg spent a few days in Mpls. She returned home Friday. A party was given at the Haybrook Town Hall for Mr. and Mrs. Dale Schimming.
70 years ago: 1951
Memorial Day program: There will be a parade at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day starting from the Isle High School. The Scouts, Legion, school children and Legion Auxiliary will take part. There will also be a graveside ceremony at the cemetery. Rev. Webber will be the speaker.
