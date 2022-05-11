More than 1,100 residents used the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program to access over $6 million worth of insulin in 2021, according to a recent report from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.
MNsure and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy remind all Minnesotans that this program is available to provide help for those who need insulin and may be struggling to afford this life-saving drug.
For residents who are in immediate need of assistance – have less than a seven-day supply of insulin and will likely face significant health consequences without it – the urgent need program enables eligible Minnesotans to receive a 30-day supply of insulin right away at their pharmacy and pay no more than a $35 copay, one time per year.
For those who need longer-term help covering insulin costs, the continuing need program supports eligible Minnesotans to receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill. Residents can get help applying for the program from a MNsure-certified navigator.
The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program was created by the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law in 2020. In a new video called “The Alec Smith Story,” Nicole Smith-Holt urges anyone struggling to afford their insulin to sign up today. Her son Alec died in 2017 at the age of 26 from ketoacidosis after rationing his insulin to make it last longer.
