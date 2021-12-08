Recent school board meetings in Aitkin County have had in common talk about filling bus and van driver positions.
School board members have been getting creative about providing incentives to drivers to stay employed. Some of these discussions go beyond regular bus routes to special van services. The fact that substitute teaching positions are also going unfilled suggests that the issue is a larger one, involving other parts of the labor force as well.
Pre-pandemic, the National Association of Pupil Transportation conducted a survey of school transportation professionals and found 87% of respondents reported that the bus driver shortage was a major problem. Of those, 70% said it was only getting worse. According to a School Bus Fleet survey, 91% of districts report issues with bus staffing (hopskipdrive.com/blog/bus-driver-shortage-covid/). Now that most schools are back in session, the situation is still not resolved.
School bus drivers are often over 65 years of age, and many have underlying health conditions that have given them pause about returning to driving while COVID-19 is still a concern. Others were furloughed during last year’s shutdowns and found more regular, permanent work situations.
Either way, many are not responding to school districts’ calls for drivers.
A Minnesota Public Radio segment at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year quoted Minneapolis Public Schools Transportation Director Lisa Beck as saying the district has been at every job fair possible, is offering a $3,000 hiring bonus, raising drivers’ wages from $20 an hour and paying applicants to train to get their commercial license.
Still, in August the district had to message families, asking them to drive their own kids to school and offering to reimburse them for mileage.
On Dec. 1, Teamsters Local 320 representatives were scheduled to meet with the Minneapolis School District, which it says has not offered its seasonal employees adequate compensation. Drivers and dispatchers are being asked to work longer hours, drive more routes, and drive buses that are over capacity.
Fortunately for Aitkin County schools, Aitkin and McGregor own their own fleets of school buses and are not reliant on contracts with private bus companies. However three months into the school year, there are still serious driver shortages.
HILL CITY
Hill City Schools Superintendent Pat Rendle had to cancel school for one day in October because the district had little or no redundancy and was short of drivers.Rendle said Hill City has four bus routes, and normally they have four drivers and a fifth who can jump in when needed.
Rendle said at that time he hated to have to cancel school for a day, but he said that, like so many districts, they couldn’t get the help they needed.
Last week, Hill City Schools administrative assistant Mendy Oukrop said that Hill City has resolved the problem by contracting with a private school bus service.
“It’s no longer a problem in Hill City,” Oukrop said on Dec. 2.
AITKIN
Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter said last week that, “This is definitely a bigger challenge because of the pandemic. Many of our substitute teachers and bus drivers are retirees who have concerns about the risk of being around so many people.
“Any time we have more than one or two drivers out, we get concerned,” Stifter said “We have a bus mechanic and one or two others who can fill in, in a case like that, but are not operating with extra transportation staff.”
Aitkin is not currently offering extra cash incentives such as signing bonuses, but the district can help with the cost of getting potential bus drivers licensed as commercial drivers, Stifter said.
Bus garage staff can fill in, in an emergency, but Aitkin is looking for one full time and one substitute bus driver. Interested people can contact the Transportation Supervisor Michelle Alcox at 927-2115 ext 3359 to apply.
MCGREGOR
At its Nov. 22 regular board meeting, the McGregor (ISD-4) board made changes to the bus driver contract that included insurance for bus drivers — 80% was requested and that dollar amount was approved, but not as a percentage.
Also, changes were approved in the hours for bus drivers; they will be guaranteed hours and given other jobs at the school if necessary to meet their hours.
Other districts are doing the same kinds of things to hire and retain bus drivers, ISD-4 Superintendent Brad Johnson told board members.
Among the contract changes, bus drivers’403(b) caps for deferred compensation were increased.
Article 17 of the McGregor contract specifies that bus drivers be paid at the regular rate for extra-curricular bus driving. Section 14 guarantees activity bus drivers a minimum of two hours for driving for extra curricular activities. That has been the practice but was added to the contract.
The district’s van drivers have a new salary schedule at the substitute bus driver rate. When making trips of more than four hours, drivers will get a $10 meal allowance.
