The 2022-2023 officers of the Aitkin Women of Today: from left, Heidi Westerlund, state delegate; Cathy Olson, treasurer; Suzanne LaLond, president; Leslie Goble, programming vice president; and Joanne Larson, chair of the board and secretary.
The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) have had a busy spring. The new year started off with an annual Installation Awards Banquet at the 40 Club with the 2022-2023 officers being sworn in and Marie Pedigo being named the Woman of The Year.
Officers are: Suzanne LaLond, president; Joanne Larson, chairperson of the board and secretary; Cathy Olson, treasurer; Heidi Westerlund, state delegate; and Leslie Goble, programming vice president. Active members were also given a state charm and certificate for their service in the 2021-2022 year.
The Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) held its year-end annual Awards Convention in Alexandria. Attending members were Joanne Larson, Cathy Olson, Marie Pedigo, Jen Kinzer, Heidi Westerlund and Leslie Goble. While there, Pedigo and Larson were awarded gold keys for their work as state delegate and District 3 director, respectively. The work that the AWT did for the Priority Area, Crescent Cove, was recognized by receiving the Project of the Trimester award. For the year, the AWT received 10th place in the state in the SUCCESS program-recognizing the members’ service and growth in the past year.
The United States Women of Today (USWT) National Year End Convention was held in Duluth with members Pedigo and Goble attending. Joanne Larson was awarded the USWT Outstanding State Officer award for her service as MNWT District 3 director. Other AWT members received various certificates of achievement with Kirk Peysar receiving the Visionary Award, given to a non-member in the community, for their support of the AWT and community involvement and activities held atthe Rialto Theatre.
Local activities recently held include a Memorial Day cookie bake sale, highway cleanup on Pioneer Avenue and supplying refreshments for the First Lutheran Church community meal. Donations were also made to the Habitat for Humanity Toolin’ Tour ride and the DAC dance program.
The group is looking forward to celebrating its 37th year as the Women of Today. Founders Day will be celebrated on July 1 with a family picnic.
For more information about the Aitkin Women of Today, contact Suzanne at 218-251-5024.
