Livestock producers face forage emergency

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Aitkin, Itasca, Cass and Crow Wing counties are working to help ranchers and livestock producers apply for assistance from a new Livestock Forage Disaster Program for grazing losses incurred in 2021 as a result of the ongoing extreme drought conditions in the area.
Producers may contact the Aitkin/Itasca and Cass/Crow Wing County FSA office at 218-829-5965 or visit farmers.gov/recover to find out what records they must have in order to apply for assistance.
County executive director for FSA Kayla Mattson said last week that LFP can provide compensation to livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses due to drought.
“Producers can contact FSA for help applying for available funds via phone, mail or email,” said Mary Beutz at the FSA office in Baxter. She added that while the office is accepting applications now, it will be some weeks until the funds are actually released to producers.
For this federal program, applications and required supporting documentation for losses in 2021 must be filed no later than Jan. 31, 2022.
Mattson said the program covers full season improved pasture, native pasture and forage sorghum. For losses due to drought, an eligible livestock producer must own or lease grazing land or pasture land physically located in a county meeting drought intensity criteria rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor. A map of eligible counties for LFP drought can be found on the FSA website.
Eligible livestock include alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pasture land during the normal grazing period.
CREATING RESILIENT PASTURES
With severe weather and climate events expected to continue into the future, some producers are implementing adaptive grazing practices that can increase their land’s resilience.
Jim Chamberlin, district supervisor for the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, said this week that, “Livestock producers who use rotational grazing and other adaptive practices are still suffering, but their pastures will recover much faster once we do get rain.” County SWCDs can provide information and support to graziers who want to learn more about those practices.
MOVING LIVESTOCK TO GRAZING LAND
Some land enrolled in CRP is being released for grazing or haying, both of which activities are usually prohibited land enrolled in this federal program. However, all or most CRP land in Aitkin County will be ineligible for the program because much of the acreage is in riparian areas and can never be grazed or hayed.
Producers should check with FSA to see whether CRP lands in their counties might be eligible.
Some producers are hauling truckloads of dairy heifers to Texas, where some areas are not affected by this drought, to overwinter on pasture there.
Landowners who have cover crops or crop residues they are not using for grazing themselves can register to find a good match at the Cropland Grazing Exchange (www.mda.state.mn.us/cropland-grazing-
exchange-1)or the Midwest Grazing Exchange (midwestgrazing
exchange.com). These interactive programs match livestock farmers with crop farmers who have forage (crop residues, cover crops, etc.) to harvest. Graziers can search for forage to graze and landowners can search for livestock to graze their land with these tools.
STATE ASSISTANCE
The MDA said last weekthat the state agency is also working to help producers affected by the drought-induced forage emergency.
“There will be assistance available,” a spokesperson said last week, “but we don’t have a process in place yet for people to apply.”
Producers can contact MDA at 651-283-0863 to register to receive information about drought assistance when it becomes available.
TAKING ACTION
While producers are trying to stave off personal disaster by starting to feed stored forages much earlier than they would in a typical year, few have stored hay left from last year that they can feed, and local hay crops have been significantly affected by the drought.
Hay producers the Age contacted are saying that first cuttings of hay in the area are in many cases half what they would normally be. With no rain, there may not even be second crop hay to cut. The resulting scarcity is forcing livestock producers to buy hay from as far afield as Canada and Nebraska in order to feed their livestock.
“There is no ceiling on hay prices,” said a local hay broker who is buying hay at elevated prices and hauling if from far afield at a time when fuel prices have also gone up.
PLANNING FOR A TOUGH WINTER
At local coffee shops, feed stores and on street corners, producers are discussing whether to cull their herds hard, so that they have fewer mouths to feed this winter.
In order to do that, they have to haul livestock to a sale barn, where prices could be driven down because of excess supply or have meat processed to sell.
Meat processors around the state are booked out to 2023 in many cases, so making appointments to have additional animals slaughtered is likely to remain a bottleneck for the remainder of this year.
