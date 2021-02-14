The annual Big Sandy Lake Community vintage poker run is set for Feb.19-20 from 8 a.m. on the first day until 9:30 p.m. on the second.
The event is being organized by the Hillcreast Resort, McGregor.
The event is free and open to the public. Stops include the Big Sand Bar, Fishermans Bay, Zorbaz, Hillcrest Resort, 202 Tavern, Red Rock, Prairie River Retreat, the Horseshoe Lake Inn, Round Lake Resort and Bar and Bann’s Bar and Restaurant. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.