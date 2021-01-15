by Wally Finn
A lot has happened in the last couple weeks; we have gone from sketchy ice and angler rescues to pretty doggone good ice throughout the lake. I have seen cars and trucks on the near shore ice and lots of four-wheelers and snow machines everywhere else. But as they say, no ice is ever 100 percent safe. So if you’re going to venture out on some type of machine, it’s always best to check your ice conditions first. Resorts and local bait shops are a great place to start, and they can probably give you some intel on where the fish are biting as well.
Johnson’s Portside on the east side reports: Walleye are being caught along the 18 to 20 foot breaks during the day, and plenty of fish are also being caught on the shallow reefs during the evening hours as well.
Terry’s Boat Harbor on the west side reports: The rock points, Garrison Bay, and St. Albans Bay are kicking out walleyes in 17 to 20 feet during the morning and evening hours.
It sounds like mostly a near shore report as of this writing. The mid-lake fishing is just getting started, so be careful venturing out into the abyss. We had an unusual freeze this year with open water areas that froze later than others. Techniques are the usual – dead sticks and jigging tactics. It sounds like the live bait has been the ticket, especially at night. I always like to do some jigging to ward off the banality of ice fishing, and it can also call the fish in to your set lines as well. Wally tip: Make sure you have a good lively minnow on. If it’s not working hard, put on a fresh one, and use the old one for jigging.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
