What are your tentative plans after graduation?

From left:
“I am considering working in the trades, maybe pouring concrete.”
Willy Stalker, Isle High
“I’ve thought about the trades, but for now I am looking forward to going to college.”
Joe Carlson, Isle High
“I will be attending medical school out of state, hoping to earn a degree in anesthesiology.”
Derek Smith, Isle High
“I plan to attend the University of Minnesota at Duluth, hoping to major in graphic design.”
Tommi Spengler, Isle High
“I will finish my AA degree at CLC then maybe enroll in a four-year college.”
Brady Husom, Onamia High
