A woman was killed by a vehicle at the Mille Lacs Super Stop located at the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 27 in Onamia, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge.
Onamia Police Officer Jeff Vee was in the store at the time of the crash and witnessed the incident. He stated the vehicle was driving erratically in the parking lot. The woman was standing on the sidewalk by the exit of the gas station when the truck hit her and proceeded to hit the exit door of the station where it stopped.
Officer Vee was treated for minor injuries at Mille Lacs Health System Hospital. Vee attempted to give aid to the woman, but efforts were unsuccessful given the nature of the injuries.
The victim’s name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing. More details to follow.
